PRINCETON — Plow trucks, spreader trucks plus tons of salt and cinders are waiting if a forecasted winter storm materializes this weekend over the City of Princeton.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg,Va. are watching as a major winter storm develops over the region. Exactly how much snow could fall had not been determined Thursday. One meteorologist with the weather service said earlier this week that 6 inches or more may be possible.
“Nothing has really changed,” meteorologist Erik Taylor said Thursday. “We don’t have any snow totals because it’s still far out.”
The confidence that the region will see an accumulation of ice and snow continued to increase, Taylor said.
“The start time will probably be sometime Sunday morning and really throughout the day Sunday, then kind of wrapping up Monday morning, Monday afternoon,” he stated. “We’re still trying to figure out the overall track of the thing.”
According to estimates issued Thursday by Accuweather, southern West Virginia including Mercer and McDowell Counties as well as Tazewell County and other parts of Southwest Virginia could see 3 to 6 inches of snow to as much as 12 inches.
Local preparations for the storm were underway Thursday.
“Well, we’re setting up our crews and getting our trucks ready,” said Eric Gatchell, the City of Princeton’s assistant director of public works. “We’ve got eight plow trucks and five spreaders trucks.”
Materials for treating the roads were ready along with crews and equipment.
“We have just gotten another 100 tons of cinders on site,” Gatchell stated. “We have 50 tons of salt available and 50 more on the way. As for manpower, we’re planning to bring in a full crew Sunday morning.”
Crews could be on the city’s roads earlier if heavy snow arrives before Sunday.
“We’ll start as soon as it starts to snow,” he said. “We will be on it.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.