BEVERLY, Mass. — When author Paul Tremblay was a student at Beverly High School, he was, in his own words, short and skinny and shy and awkward and not terribly interested in reading or writing.
Now, at age 51, he’s impressing Stephen King and making movie deals with M. Night Shyamalan.
Tremblay, who has been writing horror fiction for more than two decades, is achieving wider prominence through the movie “Knock at the Cabin,” which premiered in January and will be available on Peacock starting Friday. The movie, directed by Shyamalan, is based on Tremblay’s 2018 book “The Cabin at the End of the World” (although with a significant change to the ending).
For Tremblay, seeing one of his stories translated to the big screen by a famous director has been a “head-spinning” turn of events. He has written more than 30 books and short stories, won top prizes like the Bram Stoker Award, and drawn the praise of King, the horror icon who once tweeted that a Tremblay book “scared the living hell out of me, and I’m pretty hard to scare.”
But watching a movie based on his own book was another experience altogether.
“In some ways it’s sort of hard to describe,” Tremblay said. “Seeing the movie on screen was such a fun but weird experience. My emotions were all over the place. At times the experience was so intense I wanted to get up and run out of the theater. When it was over I felt like I had run 10 miles.”
Tremblay was born in Colorado while his father was in the Air Force, but his family moved back to Beverly, where his father grew up, when Tremblay was less than a year old. Tremblay graduated in 1989 from Beverly High School, where he said he was “the stereotypical lonely kid.”
“I’d come home and shoot hoops by myself pretending I was Larry Bird and watch a lot of movies on cable TV,” he said.
Those movies included the “Creature Double Feature” on the old Channel 56 in Boston, which is where he began developing a “terrified relationship” with, and love of, horror.
“I watched a lot of horror movies, even ones that gave me nightmares,” he said.
Tremblay was more a watcher of horror than a reader at first. He got a degree in mathematics and humanities at Providence College and said he did not become deeply interested in reading or writing until his girlfriend, now wife, gave him a copy of King’s “The Stand” when he was in graduate school at the University of Vermont.
“I just inhaled it,” he said.
Despite Tremblay’s success as an author, he’s kept his job as a math teacher at St. Sebastian’s School, a private Catholic school for boys in Needham where he has taught for 27 years. He lives in Stoughton with his wife, Lisa Carroll-Tremblay; son Cole, who is in college; and daughter Emma, who is in high school.
“The reality is it’s so difficult and unpredictable to have a living as a fiction writer,” he said. “The market is so strange and odd and hard to predict.”
Tremblay is on a year-long sabbatical but plans to return to St. Sebastian’s. When he’s teaching, he said he writes during free periods or even when his students are taking a quiz.
“I’ve definitely gotten more writing done this year than I have in a long time,” he said. “But I do miss teaching. It’s nice and healthy for me not to be in my head all day long. Being around kids is good inspiration. You pick up on the voice of kids, new slang. As a writer it’s fun to be the observant fly on the classroom wall.”
Tremblay spent two days on the set of “Knock at the Cabin” in Philadelphia last year, and he and his family attended the premiere in January in New York City. It tells the story of a young girl and her parents who are taken hostage by armed strangers in a remote cabin and forced to literally make life-and-death decisions.
Tremblay said he likes the film, but not the ending, which was changed from the one in the book. He said the movie is “gorgeously filmed” and the actors are “amazing.”
“The business side was way more stressful than it had to be or should be,” he said. “But that’s Hollywood.”
Tremblay hasn’t forgotten his hometown on the way to Hollywood. He’s used Beverly as a setting in two of his novels, “A Head Full of Ghosts” and “The Pallbearers Club,” mixing into those stories “that sense of comfort, wonder and unease that I’d had as a child.”
Tremblay made a point to thank Copper Dog Books, the bookstore on Cabot Street in Beverly, where he has done several book-signings. During the pandemic, the store delivered books to his mother, who still lives in Beverly. He has also spoken to students at Beverly High School. He mentioned former English teacher Mike LaPenna as someone who had a positive influence on him in high school.
Tremblay said he and his family never traveled beyond New England when he was growing up because most of their extended family lived in Beverly as well. He said the city remains the only place in which he has the entire town map memorized, even as it has changed since he left.
“Beverly will always be home to me,” he said.
