VANSANT, Va. — A grocery store chain made a large contribution Monday to the United Way of Southwest Virginia to help Buchanan County flood victims.
When Food City President and CEO Steve Smith presented a check for $153,500 to aid victims of the July 2022 Buchanan County floods, he pushed the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Buchanan County 2022 Disaster Relief Fund collections over the $500,000 mark, the United Way announced in a press release Monday.
Food City teamed up with United Way of Southwest Virginia, WCYB-TV, and WJHL-TV to host a cash register fundraising campaign to benefit flood relief efforts. The supermarket retailer pledged a $10,000 contribution to kick off the drive, in addition to donating more than $250,000 in products. The cash register campaign ran from July 16-22.
“We really wanted to step up and do what we could to help people get back on their feet as quickly as they could and give them the support and resources that they needed with the help of our customers, our dedicated team and our vendor partners,” Smith said.
“Our friends at United Way of Southwest Virginia have been deemed the fiscal agent for the long-term recovery effort here in Buchanan County,” Smith said. “It’s my pleasure to present this check for $153,534.13 to United Way of Southwest Virginia.”
Travis Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia, thanked Smith, Food CIty’s customers, and team members.
“These crucial funds will allow us to help the families and individuals that were impacted by the flooding a month ago,” Staton said. “All of these funds will stay local to help families in their own recovery process, whether it’s rebuilding or repairing to ultimately get their lives back on track and get back into their homes.”
One-hundred percent of the funds will benefit the citizens of Buchanan County through a fund being administered by a long-term recovery group made up mostly of Buchanan countians.
“A large part of what we do is to convene local stakeholders that can help us proceed and move forward,” Staton said. “The long-term recovery group members work in case management, volunteer coordination, donations management — there are a lot of moving parts in this effort, and we want to thank the members of that team.”
“We appreciate everything that United Way of Southwest Virginia has done. They’ve been a big help during the Hurley flood, now during the Whitewood flood, they are again,” said Tim Hess of the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors. “And Steve Smith and Food City have gone above and beyond.”
“It’s a process, but we will get back to where we were,” Hess said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.