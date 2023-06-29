I want to thank all of you who have complimented me on this column. Paraphrasing Sir Issac Newton, I’ve gotten this far on the shoulders of giants.
Continuing the recollections of the late James and Dorothy Kessinger, we come to the point where they said the Princeton Post Office was located beside the Old Fair Hotel and Restaurant a couple of blocks up from the Virginian Depot. The hotel, now the Old Fair Apartments, was one of the businesses established by the Mosrie family.
From there, the Post Office moved near Tomchin’s Furniture before moving to the Park Avenue-Mercer Street corner. Fred Williams, the long-time postmaster, was a postal clerk then. Dorothy Kessinger said people had to walk to the Post Office to get their mail since there was no delivery then.
James said, “Before I went into the service, I worked for Johnson Motor Company (located at the corner of Mercer, Thorn and Fourth streets) as a bookkeeper and parts manager. I also remember Brock’s Restaurant (316 Mercer Street). Mr. (L.W.) Brock later operated a hot dog wagon where he sold hot dogs three for a dime and they were real good. For 15 cents, you could get three hot dogs and a bottle of pop.”
Dorothy said, “You didn’t have a mall to go to then and you just didn’t have the money to spend. If you had five pennies, you could get a bag of candy. While I was going to Mercer School, there was a place across from the Baptist Church operated by an older couple by the name of Richards, who were so patient with you. You could go in there and spend as much time as you liked deciding what to get. They sold all sorts of candy and other items.”
James said a couple by the last name of Macon operated a similar store on the East End of Mercer Street.
They said where the Downtown Motel is now, there was a barber shop operated by a Mr. Clark and Albert Mosrie’s lunch counter.
James recalled, “I remember (Mosrie) as an old man, baldheaded and with a white mustache. One time, a fellow who worked for him, Thomas by name, hit him over the head and robbed him. There was a lot of doubt that Mr. Mosrie would recover and Thomas, who heard about that, got scared. He came to our house (the Fred Kessinger home) and asked to use the telephone. We were one of the few people to have a phone back then.”
The Santon brothers, N.E. and B., co-owners of Santon’s Department Store, were remembered as “the finest fellows” by James.
“After the war, you couldn’t find a place to live. The Santon’s said the next vacancy we have, you’ll have. We moved there then moved out in 1949, when we moved out to where we live now (Harrison Street),” he said.
“The grandfather of Mr. (Bill) Seaver (G.W. Seaver II), used to stand out there in front of the funeral home. When he’d see my mother, he’d say to her ‘I’m going to get you’ and she’d say ‘Oh, no you’re not.’ It was a running joke between them. I will say that (Seaver’s) made her look good (when she died.),” Dorothy said.
James said, “He called my daddy ‘Pappy.’ He’d say every time he saw him, ‘Pappy, I’m going to make you look good. The thing was he died two months before my daddy did. He died in January of 1959 and Dad passed on that March.”
The future location of Leggett’s was an athletic field used by students of Princeton High School (then on Straley Avenue). Both remembered playing softball and baseball there.
The Mercer Theatre, they recalled, had 11 a.m. Saturday matinees for 5 cents, for which they could see selected shorts, a newsreel, previews and a feature. Popcorn, when it was bought, was five cents a bag. The price went up to a dime after 1 p.m.
Dr. Frank Holroyd, Dorothy said, treated her mother for diabetes and would get frustrated when she’d hide candy in her house.
“He finally said, ‘If I was her age, I wouldn’t want anyone telling me I couldn’t have anything, either,’ “ she said,
When their son was born in 1942 at Princeton Memorial Hospital, Dr. Gordon Todd, Sr. was one of the few doctors left in town. He told Dorothy that, although he was in his mid-60s and hadn’t delivery a baby in 10 years, he would serve as her doctor.
“When Dr. (Lawrence J.) Pace died, the era of Princeton Memorial Hospital died with him. He was the last of that group of Dr. Holroyd, Dr. (Daniel) Hale, Dr. J.I. Markell, the two Dr. Todds and so on,” she commented.
That brings us to the end of the Kessingers’ recollections of Princeton. Next time, we’ll look at some of the comments on the series from the Memories’ email bag. The series came from an article in the Princeton Times written by me and reprinted in the 2002 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County
