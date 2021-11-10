PRINCETON –Members of the West Virginia Forestry Service were investigating the origin Wednesday of an evening of a brushfire that burned about an acre of Princeton City Park.
Mercer County 911 dispatched the Princeton Fire Department out late Tuesday evening to a fire reported at the park, according to Lt. Rick Shagoury of the city fire department.
Dispatchers with 911 sent firefighters back to the park between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when a passerby reported smoke, Shagoury said.
"It ended up being a log smoldering," he said of the Wednesday report, adding that this fire was contained, "in a few minutes."
The Tuesday fire burned about an acre and was contained in about two hours, Shagoury stated. No structures were in danger.
"They raked the line," he said. "The fire puts itself out at that point because it runs out of stuff to burn."
The fire's cause was undetermined Wednesday, and members of the West Virginia Forestry Service were investigating.
