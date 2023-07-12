They are short, unassuming and tend to blend into the background.
For the most part they go unnoticed — except for canines on a potty break.
But, if one is in dire need of water due to a structure, brush or forest fire, one depends on the humble fire hydrant to be a potentially life-saving piece of equipment.
Determining whether West Virginia’s fire hydrants supply enough water for firefighting and other tasks is the goal of a general investigation undertaken by the state’s Public Service Commission.
Although the state PSC has no requirements for water pressure or volume for fire suppression, the state Department of Health and Human Resources requires that, “Under no circumstances shall fire flows be less than 250 gallons per minute,” according to PSC officials.
The PSC is charged with making sure public utilities perform in a manner that safeguards the interests of the public and the utilities.
Whether a fire hydrant is owned by a public utility or served by a utility, the utility has responsibilities to assure that the hydrant will perform adequately. If adequate flow cannot be delivered by a particular hydrant, that hydrant is not fulfilling its purpose as part of the water distribution system and the utility owning or serving the hydrant is not providing adequate service.
It sounds fairly self-explanatory, but how often are disheveled fire hydrants spotted that have become overgrown with grass and look as if they haven’t been used or maintained in years, if not decades.
We don’t know if that’s the case. But we do believe it is important that someone is keeping tabs on these vital tools to pubic safety.
For those who think monitoring the functionality of fire hydrants is not high on the priority list, we offer a reminder of the blaze in April that destroyed a salvage yard on Browning Lambert Mountain near Montcalm.
Firefighters spent an afternoon and evening battling the blaze, which spread from the salvage yard into a neighboring forest.
Every Mercer County fire department responded, as did three from McDowell County and one from Tazewell County, Va.
One challenge the firefighters had to deal with was the lack of fire hydrants.
“There is no water at all on that mountain,” Montcalm Volunteer Senior firefighter Ralph Munsey told the Daily Telegraph. “That’s what hindered the extinguishing of the fire. We had to shuttle water from downtown (Montcalm), which is approximately 2 miles away. We kept running out of water for a long time until we finally got caught up.”
The smoke was so thick, Fayette County Emergency Response sent a portable cascade system which is used for filling firefighters’ air bottles, Munsey said.
Counting the brushfire and the salvage yard together, about 50 acres or more were burned. Fortunately, no lives were lost.
But that’s not always the case.
Now, the PSC has ordered that by July 28, all public utility owners of fire hydrants or that serve private fire hydrants shall provide certain information to the commission. The information includes the number of hydrants owned or serviced, their age, descriptions of the infrastructure supporting them, problems or complaints encountered, and maintenance schedules and practices.
“We are seeking information and will evaluate when we receive it and then we will determine if further action is necessary,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said.
We commend the PSC for increasing its scrutiny of fire hydrant functionality and maintenance.
While the unassuming hydrant may often remain unnoticed, we should all remember they provide a service that could be a matter of life or death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.