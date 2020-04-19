UNION — Officials with the Monroe County Health Department confirmed Sunday that a fifth person had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Monroe County Health Department confirmed in a statement issued Sunday afternoon that another county resident has tested positive for the virus. Two other cases were confirmed Saturday, giving the county a total of five. No other information about the new case was being released, health officials said.
Mercer County still had a total of eight confirmed cases Sunday, and McDowell County's total of confirmed cases remained at six.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported as of 10 a.m. Sunday that there have been 20,031 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 863 positive, 19,168 negative and 18 deaths.
