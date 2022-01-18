HURLEY, Va. – Elected officials representing Southwest Virginia said Tuesday that they would continue working to get help after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied an appeal to its decision not to provide Individual Assistance to victims of the August 2021 Hurley, Va. flood.
About 200 homes were destroyed or damaged Aug. 30, 2021 when a powerful flood tore through much of the Guesses Fork area in Hurley, Va. One person died due to the flooding.
FEMA initially responded to Virginia’s request for a Declaration of Major Emergency in Hurley on Oct. 26 by authorizing public assistance for the governments of Buchanan County and the Commonwealth of Virginia to repair roads and other public infrastructure and to develop mitigation plans for future disasters.
Officials with FEMA later denied a request to provide Individual Assistance to Hurley's flood victims. FEMA officials said in a letter dated Oct. 29, 2021 to then-Gov. Ralph Northam that the disaster "lacked severity and magnitude.” The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors immediately voted to appeal FEMA's decision.
FEMA has denied an appeal of its original decision not to provide Individual Assistance to Hurley's residents, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., said Tuesday.
“FEMA’s decision indicates that the agency is out of touch with the suffering experienced by the people of Hurley," Griffith said. "The community continues to suffer from the impact of last August’s devastating flooding. Homes were washed away, and property destroyed. It will take considerable time and effort to recover, but FEMA’s decision sets back that process. I will continue to look for ways in which the federal government can assist this beleaguered community.”
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., said that as a former governor of Virginia, he has "strongly advocated" for the Hurley area's residents.
"I'm extremely disappointed in FEMA's decision to deny Individual Assistance to the Hurley community," Warner said. "I will continue to explore ways my office can help the citizens of Buchanan County recover from this natural disaster and mitigate the impact of future significant weather events."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.