Farewell to a turbulent 2019, expect 2020 to be even uglier

Is it really the first day of 2020? Wow. Where did the year 2019 go to?
Ask me to summarize the year that was 2019, and I’ll tell you I can’t. It simply went by too fast.
Now I’m being told by the national news media that we are entering the new “20s.” I never thought of it that way. Will it be the roaring 20s all over again?
And how will we remember the year 2019?
I guess a few catch phrases or far too overly repeated words stood out in 2019. Russia collusion. Mueller. Impeachment. Whistleblower. Blue wave. Expect to hear some of those word repeated throughout 2020. That’s because the next presidential election is now only 11 months away.
Yep, it was the year where Democrats investigated, investigated and investigated a duly-elected president in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election. Also in 2019, Virginia-side voters gave Democrats majority control of the state House, Senate and governor’s mansion.
Maybe the state of Virginia will now launch its own investigation into Trump. Why not? These are, after all, strange days that we are living in.
So what will 2020 bring? Sadly, at least on the national level, expect to see more investigations and perhaps even more articles of impeachment being introduced. It’s enough to drive the average person mad.
If you are hoping for a reprieve from politics in 2020, well all I can is I’m sorry. That’s not going to happen.
We are about to be bombarded with countless political messages, campaign ads and empty promises from the candidates. And, the last time I checked, there are still more than a dozen candidates or so vying for their party’s nomination. So the race on the Democratic side of the ticket is still far from settled.
You aren’t going to be able to escape those campaign commercials this year. Millions upon millions of dollars will be pumped into the individual states by the candidates as they work to flip battle ground states blue and red and red and blue, and everywhere else in between.
If you think things are ugly now, wait until later this year. Mudslinging could reach a whole new level of ugliness.
Wow. It’s 2020. It feels like I just voted in the 2016 presidential election only a few weeks ago.
Where did all of the time go?
Enjoy New Year’s Day. Watch a football game or something. Or go for a walk outside. Just try not to think about politics. At least not for one day.
On this New Year’s Day, resolve not to say the word “impeachment” or “Russia collusion.”
Instead, demand more from our elected leaders in Washington. Tell them to do their jobs. Tell them to pass meaningful legislation that will improve our daily lives. Tell them to find funding for vital infrastructure projects like the King Coal Highway and the Coalfields Expressway. Tell our lawmakers that we expect them to create jobs and to attract new industries and businesses in their home states and districts.
If they refuse to do this, then we the voters should impeach them come election day.
Just stop for a minute and think about how much money has been wasted to date on all of these investigations in Washington, and the whole impeachment mess. Just imagine what good only a fraction of that money could have done here in the deep south coalfield counties. We could have completed the King Coal Highway and the Coalfields Expressway. New water and wastewater treatment systems could have been constructed for communities that are still going without modern infrastructure. Instead, all of this money — taxpayer dollars — was wasted on endless investigations.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens.
