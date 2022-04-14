ANDERSON — The No. 42 again will be omnipresent across the Major League Baseball landscape Friday as the league honors the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson becoming the first Black player in MLB.
Since its inception in 2004, “Jackie Robinson Day” has celebrated the former Brooklyn Dodger’s MLB debut on April 15, 1947. Robinson’s number was retired across the league that year, and every player, manager and umpire wears the iconic 42 in his memory once a year.
Anderson has always had a unique connection to Robinson through its own hometown legend, Carl Erskine.
A right-handed pitcher, Erskine made his debut with the Dodgers in 1948 and played alongside Robinson through 1956. The pair formed a close bond that transcended race, just as Erskine had with his high school teammate and life-long friend Jumpin’ Johnny Wilson.
“It didn’t make any difference to us if someone wanted to make a racist comment,” Erskine said of his friendship with Wilson, who died in January 2019, during a convocation at Tenth Street Elementary in 2016. “Today, we’re still trying to figure out the basic truth of respect for other people. We’ve been helped along the way. We didn’t let dividing attitudes from keeping us from becoming great friends.”
The same was true later in life with Robinson in Brooklyn.
Signed by legendary Dodgers general manager Branch Rickey, Robinson faced discrimination on and off the field and sometimes even in his own clubhouse. A fierce competitor, he only struck back at his detractors through excellent performance in the game.
Over 10 seasons with Brooklyn, Robinson was a seven-time All-Star and was the league’s MVP in 1949.
He hit .311 with 137 home runs, 734 RBI and 197 stolen bases for his Dodgers career, while helping the franchise win its first World Series title in 1955.
Robinson also hit .375 with four homers and 27 RBI in 34 games for the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro American League in 1945.
The Negro Leagues were officially recognized as major leagues in December 2020, and those statistics now are included in Robinson’s career totals.
His life story was made into a film – “42” – starring late actor Chadwick Boseman. The film held an advanced screening at the old Mounds Mall movie theater in April 2013, and Erskine was on hand to speak to movie goers before the show.
“It’s authentic,” he said. “Branch Rickey, who never said anything stronger than ‘Judas Priest,’ has a line in the movie that I doubt he ever said. But I’ll let you figure out which one. When we were watching the film, during a scene in the locker room, I turned to my wife Betty and said, ‘That’s my locker.’”
Robinson’s life and experiences had a profound effect on Erskine.
Just as the pitcher’s early friendship with Wilson became a model for his relationship with Robinson, the Hall of Famer’s dignity in dealing with discrimination — and worse — was something Erskine was constantly reminded of while raising his son, Jimmy, who was born with Down syndrome.
“With Jackie, he suffered a lot of indignities, and he went through all that. I saw the same thing happening to my son not long after,” Erskine said at the “42” screening. “Back then they called (Down syndrome) ‘mongolism’ – it was a harsh term, but that was society’s take on that.
“These two stories are different, but both Jackie and Jimmy represented populations that were relegated. I didn’t realize it was happening, but getting older can give you perspective. They both demonstrated themselves in sports.”
Jimmy Erskine became a Special Olympian and inspired his father’s life-long support of the Special Olympics.
Robinson, of course, became an American icon.
He died in 1972 in Stamford, Connecticut, but his story continues to inspire millions.
Carl Erskine, now 95 years old, was glad to be a small part of that story and to have the opportunity to help keep Robinson’s memory alive.
“He was a great ballplayer,” Erskine told the group at Tenth Street Elementary. “Jackie Robinson taught people that discrimination was wrong and that people should be judged on their talents.
All the players are on bronze plaques in the Hall of Fame. Color means nothing. It was how great they played baseball.”
