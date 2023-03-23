EMORY, Va. — The Emory & Henry College Football team will play its first two games of the 2023 season in Mercer County.
The Wasps will open at Concord University at Callaghan Stadium in Athens on Saturday, Sept. 2 in a 1 p.m. kickoff and return on Sept. 9 to face Bluefield State University at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.
Emory & Henry and the Big Blues have not met on a football field since 1976.
This past fall, Emory & Henry posted a 5-6 overall record with a 4-5 mark against league opponents in its first year as a member of the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference.
Emory & Henry’s next contest after Concord and Bluefield State is a trip to two-time defending SAC champion Newberry College.
The Wasps play their first home game of 2023 at Fred Selfe Stadium on Sept. 23, taking on Wingate University at 1 p.m.
E&H then travels to Catawba (Sept. 30) and Virginia-Wise (Oct. 7) before returning to Emory for a homecoming clash with Mars Hill (Oct. 14). The Wasps then play Tusculum at home (Oct. 21) before traveling to Carson Newman (Oct. 28).
Emory & Henry wraps up the regular season at home versus Erskine (Nov. 4) and Limestone (Nov. 11).
