CHARLESTON — All county elected officials across West Virginia are getting a 10 percent pay raise.
Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 172 Wednesday, giving the officials the first pay raise since 2014. The pay hike will take effect July 1.
The justifications for the pay hike, according to the bill, include that “since January 1, 2015, consistently and annually imposed upon the county commissioners, sheriffs, county and circuit clerks, assessors and prosecuting attorneys in each county new and additional duties by the enactment of new provisions and amendments to this code. The new and additional duties imposed upon the aforesaid county officials by these enactments are such that they would justify the increases in compensation…”
Counties are divided into 10 classifications, depending on certification of the state auditor related to the county’s fiscal condition, revenues, liabilities, trends and “the commitment to the provision of county services has sufficiently improved over the previous fiscal years so that there exists an amount sufficient for the payment of the increase in the salaries…”
Class I counties, which includes Mercer County, pay the highest salaries and Class X (10) plays the lowest, with salaries based on total assessed property values.
These are the annual salaries of Mercer County elected officials starting July 1:
• County Commissioners – $45,535.
• Sheriff – $56,793.
• County Clerk – $68,302.
• Circuit Clerk – $68,302.
• Assessor – $56,793.
• Prosecuting Attorney – $119,011.
In McDowell County, elected officials are paid based on a Class IV (4) classification:
• County Commissioners – $43,096.
• Sheriff – $55,166.
• County Clerk – $65,485.
• Circuit Clerk – $65,485.
• Assessor – $55,166.
• Prosecuting Attorney – $110,880.
Monroe County is a Class V county and their annual elected officials’ salaries will be:
• County Commissioners – $42,282.
• Sheriff – $54,760.
• County Clerk – $65,050.
• Circuit Clerk – $65,050.
• Assessor – $54,760.
• Prosecuting Attorney – $108,170.
Counties will adjust their fiscal year 2022-23 budgets to take into account the salary increases.
