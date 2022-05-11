ENDINBORO, Penn. — The Bluefield State men’s tennis team dropped a match to Edinboro Tuesday on day two of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournament, 4-2.
The defeat marked the end of the 2022 Big Blue men’s tennis team season.
The Big Blue lost the doubles point. Frederik Bau-Madsen and Juan De Freitas dropped their doubles match on court one, 6-4.
Teddy Razafindratsima and Tom Schmieta fell to Thibault Dorval and Makysymilian Braziewicz on court two, 6-4.
Fabian Avail-Torres and Luke Busse tied their first set, 5-5 but did not finish the match on court three.
Teddy Razafindratsima battled in all three sets in the number one spot but dropped to Bruno Sabio, 3-6, 7-5, 2-6.
Tom Schmieta did not finish the final set of his colligate career. Schmieta — like his teammates, a veteran of multiple NCAA Regional tournament appearances for BSC — split sets with Gustavo Martins and was left suspended in the third, 3-6, 6-4, 2-2.
Frederik Bau-Madsen dropped in the number two spot 4-6,4-6, against Ruben Acuna. Fabian Avail-Torres defeated Kaio Sacchi in the number five spot, 6-1,6-3.
Luke Busse dropped in the number four spot to Thibault Dorval, 4-6,1-6 marking Busse’s last match of his career.
The defeat halted BSC’s NCAA National Tournament streak at 10.
