EMORY, Va. — The Emory & Henry College baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to come from behind for an 8-7 win over Bluefield University Wednesday afternoon at Porterfield/DeVault Field.
The Rams (20-9) got on the board in the second on a base hit to center by Bryce Medlock. The Wasps tied the contest, 1-1, in the third as junior designated hitter Eli Milhorn drove in a run with a ground ball.
Emory & Henry (7-17) went ahead 3-1 in the fifth with a sacrifice fly by sophomore second baseman Triston Hensley and a RBI single by sophomore first baseman McCray Sawyers.
Four runs for Bluefield in the sixth made it a 5-3 contest. Clay Wisner highlighted the inning with a two-run single up the middle. In the bottom of the seventh, E&H closed the gap to 5-4 on a triple to centerfield by Hensley.
The Rams extended their lead to 7-4 in the eighth as David Meech and Taylor Meaux drove in runs.
Emory & Henry rallied in the bottom of the ninth. Hensley pushed the first run across on a ground ball to shortstop. On the next at bat, Sawyers singled down the right field line to drive in two and tie the game, 7-7. Freshman centerfielder Will Jennings gave the Wasps the walk-off win with a base hit to left field, scoring Sawyers from second base.
E&H freshman right-hander Brandon Fury (Greensboro, N.C.) allowed one run on four hits in four innings of work as he got the no-decision. Senior Josh Woodard (Culpeper, Va.) pitched the final 1.1 innings in shutout form, allowing just one hit while striking out one.
Wisner suffered the loss for the Rams, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks in the ninth.
