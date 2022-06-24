BLUEFIELD — Brock Duff certainly got it done for Danville on Thursday night.
After allowing a run in the first inning, the right-hander from Virginia-Wise gave the visiting Otterbots four innings of shutout baseball — enough of a leg up to lay the groundwork for a 5-3 Appalachian League victory over the homestanding Bluefield Ridge Runners, at Bowen Field.
Duff (2-0) struck out four and walked two over his five inning shift yielding the mound to relief pitcher Colbey Klepper 1-3 inning into the sixth frame. Klepper gave up two Bluefield earned runs in the seventh, but that wasn’t enough to loosen Danville’s hold on the lead. Kevin Martin pitched the final 2 1-3 innings for the Otterbots (12-8), going on to collect his first save of the season.
Danville rode seven hits to victory, led by Henry Garcia’s pair of singles and an RBI. Connor Dykstra added a double for the ‘Bots.
West Virginia University’s Josh Heath gave the Ridge Runners (8-12) a solo home run in the seventh inning off Klepper. Jake Mummau had a double.
Bluefield starter Marcos Gamboa (0-2) absorbed the loss for the home team, allowing three earned runs off four hits over his 4 1-3 inning shift.
Meanwhile in Tennessee, Irvin Weems III unloaded a two-run homer in the top of the ninth that put Princeton in front for good in what wrapped up as a 3-2 victory over the Elizabethton River Riders.
Weems finished 2-for-4 on the night for the WhistlePigs (9-11), who got a collective 1-hitter from starting pitcher Deaton Oak (no hits, four innings), reliver Rob Ready (one hit, three innings), Rece Parker (W, 1-0, one inning) and closer Caleb Cockerham, who struck out two and walked one en route to his first save of the seaon
Danville returns to Bowen field for a rematch with Bluefield tonight with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Princeton returns to Elizabethton for a 7 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.