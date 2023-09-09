“You can never do kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late,” said Emerson. The great philosopher could not know that his words would be a kind of life-long mission practiced by Tazewell’s own Jack Walter “Doc” Witten.
While the good doctor would probably never admit it, his office practice and outdoor farming area located adjacent to Depot Street in North Tazewell was a place of healing for patients of all ages, both inside and outside. When Witten passed away in October 1959, his obituary was printed in newspapers across the region, and state, even appearing in the New York Times.
Witten, born in 1880, was a descendant of Tazewell County’s pioneering family. Even though he went away to medical school in Richmond and practiced for a time in a couple of western locales his roots were planted here and so he returned to home where he dedicated a life to healing friends and neighbors. Witten’s most famous medicine, however, was not found in the office or down at the drug store.
His care and concern for little boys with no place to call home or not enough resources to stay in the ones where they were born is what homemade “Doc” not only a legend but a hero whose influence has affected generations.
A story from the files of the Daily Telegraph and its sister publication, The Sunset News-Observer from May, 1939, notes that the first young man to find a home with Dr. Witten was one Herchel Asbury. Across the decades, Witten never had an empty house. Whether there was only one child or sometimes perhaps as many as 12-15 together, his home became theirs during the days, months and years when they desperately needed it.
Tazewell was a kind of farming “boom town” during those years. Situated on the Clinch Division of the Norfolk & Western Railway, it was actually North Tazewell where the trains carried coal, freight and passengers daily from Bristol to Bluefield and all points east and west. Witten’s place was near the tracks, close enough to have the world then at his door on a daily basis, with the local street car service, cars and horses traveling all over the area.
It would have been a wonderful place for those children from “good homes” but Witten understood that the disadvantaged needed a strong, helpful hand. He started a lifelong devotion to that very end. A lifelong bachelor, the big man raised more children than any father in the county.
Was his home an orphanage or a foster home or a homeless shelter? To hear him tell it, it was none of those. Refusing to take much credit, “Doc” would seldom even talk about how many boys might be “around the place” at any given time. He usually said something like “they have no one else to take care of them” and the unspoken conclusion was that he was simply going to do that job.
So, where did these little fellows come from? “Doc” found some, literally, on the highway, often hungry. Others were brought to him by neighbors or relatives, sometimes after parents were deceased. Word had spread across the land that “Doc” Witten would help.
Feeding this far-flung group was no easy task and never think that Dr. Witten did it by himself. He had a farm on the property and the boys got up early to tend feeding the cows and chickens and pigs, working in the garden. “Doc” was willing to help but his own brand of tough love included every child doing his part to ensure that food and shelter was a group effort.
It was not just the care but also education that Witten promoted. Many a child graduated from Tazewell High School, and several obtained college degrees. Professional men, doctors and others became what the world called “successful” because of Witten’s support.
Along the way, he became not only one of the area’s most famous doctors but he was also elected to serve in the Virginia Senate. He was as concerned about the progress in Southwest Virginia as he was about his patients and his “boys” in his amazing lifetime of service.
“Doc” had some marvelous help, especially including his housekeeper, Evie, a woman whose caring kindness lived in the hearts of all the children. Although “Doc” had a heart of gold, his manner was sometimes gruff and his language could be as rugged as the land from whence he came. The late Glen Riddle remembered that Witten would sometime march into Tazewell High when it was located behind Main Street and march a whole host of boys home for a time to do chores he felt had been neglected.
When this was done, he would bring them right back to class.
It is not recorded that “Doc” ever adopted any child but he thought about it. Ronnie and Roger Pike, both still living in town and successful because of Witten’s help, were the boys he called “poodells” and no one is quite sure why. Another long-time local resident, the late Jack Hawks, was nicknamed “Monk” and so it went.
Beth Pike-Clemons, Ronnie’s daughter, is the latest generation to revere the legendary doctor and is working with others to promote the area where he lived. There are by this time thousands of persons whose lives have been touched in and out of his office. What a legacy.
Doctor Jack W. Witten was one of those rare people whose helping hand was an extension of his heart and he gave it freely.
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist.Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
