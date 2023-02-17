ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team came up short, 64-60, against West Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday night in a Mountain East Conference game inside the Carter Center.
Both teams shot 39 percent in the game, but the Mountain Lions (10-15, 7-12 MEC) were unable to take a fourth-quarter lead as it trailed 41-37 entering the final period. Down 48-40 with 7:04 remaining, Concord was able to tie the game at 52-52 with a 12-4 run.
Freshman forward Abbie Smith started the scoring with five straight points before junior guard Nakaila Gray hit a three-pointer. Graduate forward Alexis Phillips converted back-to-back buckets to knot the game at the 2:40 mark.
Consecutive three-pointers from WVWC (5-17, 4-15 MEC) allowed it to take a 58-54 edge before graduate guard Maggie Guynn made two foul shots closed the gap to two with a minute remaining. However, CU was unable to get enough stops down the stretch.
Smith netted 19 points to go with 13 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season. Gray chipped in 11 points while Guynn added 10 points.
Concord held a slight 37-34 rebounding edge.
CU plays at Davis & Elkins 2 p.m. Saturday.
