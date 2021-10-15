BLUEFIELD — With fall’s arrival, a routine hazard along West Virginia and Virginia’s roadways has become even more of a hazard that’s on the move.
West Virginia’s drivers still rank first in the country for the likelihood of colliding with an animal while driving with a 1 in 37 chance, according to the latest research by State Farm Insurance. The odds remained unchanged from the previous study. The national average is 1 in 109.
According to the latest State Farm research, West Virginia drivers still rank 1st for the likelihood of colliding with an animal while driving with a 1 in 37 chance. The odds remained unchanged from the previous study. The national average is 1 in 109.
Deer made up the majority of damage to vehicles from animals, according to the research results. Most animal-related crashes in the United States occur from October to December. While most collisions are with deer, many other animals followed closely behind such as dogs, cats, farm animals and rodents.
West Virginia ranks Number 26 in the nation for the number of animal collisions claims with just over 30,000 animal collision claims filed in July 1, 2020 to June 30 this year. Pennsylvania was Number 1 with over 166,000 animal collision claims. Virginia had 78,575 claims, making the state Number 9 in the country for animal collision claims, according to State Farm research.
Nationally, the insurance industry paid for an estimated 2.1 million animal collisions over the past 12 months from July 1, 2020 to June 30 this year. That is a 7.2 percent increase compared to the previous 12-month period from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020). Of those collisions, 67 percent, about 1.4 million claims, involved a deer collision.
Claim costs for animal collisions can vary widely, ranging from a bumper scratch to a total loss, depending, among other things, on the size of the animal that was struck.
The study includes several safety tips to help avoid animal collisions and injuries:
• Slow down. Reduce your vehicle’s speed and maintain a constant lookout for animals. Travel at a speed that will allow you to stop in time if an animal comes into the beam cast by your headlights.
• Use extra caution and slow-down in known animal crossing zones.
• Dusk to dawn are high-risk times; use high beams when appropriate.
• Scan the road and avoid swerving when you see an animal. Brake firmly when you notice an animal in or near your path, but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.
• Always wear a seatbelt.
The study included advice for dealing with an animal collision:
• Move your vehicle to a safe place: Pull to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights.
• Call police: If an animal is blocking traffic and could be create a threat for other drivers.
• Document: Take photographs of the road, your surroundings and damage.
• Stay away from the animal: a frightened, wounded animal could use its legs and hooves to harm you. Do not attempt to move an animal.
• Don’t assume your vehicle is safe to drive: look for leaking fluid, loose parts, tire damage, broken lights and other hazard.
• Contact your insurance company: quickly file your insurance claim.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.