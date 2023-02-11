As a Tennessee native who moved to this area, I have noticed a few cultural differences between where I grew up and my new home.
Most of the differences include food preferences.
I have talked to many people such as friends, coworkers, and acquaintances about some of my favorite foods or just foods I saw a lot in my home state and others in the South.
For example, at the first restaurant I worked at, which was a small, family-owned cafe in Madisonville, Tennessee, we would serve white gravy and chocolate gravy every morning.
The majority of people I have met here have never even heard of chocolate gravy which really shocked me because I thought it was something that everyone knew about.
I even learned to make it in my home economics class in high school when we were being taught how to make biscuits.
Another thing we always served, everyday was fried catfish.
According to my coworkers, that is not something you find very often in restaurants in West Virginia.
Along those same lines, I feel that I have noticed that we like to fry and pickle a lot more foods than that of West Virginia.
That may not be true for every person in both states, but it has been my general observation.
I will say that I had never heard of a pepperoni roll until I got to West Virginia, although I have met a few locals that say they never really ate them growing up here.
Though I will say that with hotdog toppings, both states are the same in the fact that they both use coleslaw as a main topping.
Moving on from food, when it comes to snowy days, West Virginia definitely has the upper-hand.
We get snow in Tennessee, but the amount is much more up here.
When it snowed there, people would go crazy because hardly anyone can drive in it, and most of the time schools would close for even the slightest bit of snow.
The weather condition that my hometown is most accustomed to and prepared for is extreme winds.
I remember being in high school getting out early for wind because it would be up to 80 miles per hour, and it just happened there the other day.
My mother actually called me that day and said that she had watched the large, green dumpster at her work get blown over a few feet from its original spot.
Though weather is not a cultural difference, people’s reactions to it is, so the point I’m trying to make is that while Tennesseans tend to panic over snow, West Virginians have the more relaxed reaction to it.
Lastly, accents and dialects are different here.
West Virginians have slight southern accents and use some similar slang and phrases such as y’all and “I reckon,” but for the most part, I don’t hear as many thick, southern accents or many of the phrases that I grew up hearing.
I think it has been really interesting to move from Tennessee and experience the difference of living in the South compared to living here because growing up no one where I was from or that I knew from other southern states ever considered Virginia or West Virginia southern states.
Though I do feel that Southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia have some similarities with the South, I think that are pretty vastly different places.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
