Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Mixed winter precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations generally 1 to 2 inches, with up to 4 inches at higher elevations. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow is expected this may result in downed tree limbs and isolated power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Plan on extra travel time, slow down, and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&