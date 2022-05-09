ATHENS — One fatality was reported after a single-vehicle crash on Route 20 near the Town of Athens.
The crash occurred about 3:54 p.m. Sunday at Route 20 near Grace Christian Church, according to Trooper First Class J.C. Woods with the West Virginia State Police Hinton detachment. Woods was on his way to work when the crash happened.
The vehicle was traveling toward Princeton when it left the road, rolled and struck a tree, Woods stated. The driver was deceased at the scene. His name was withheld Monday pending notification of next of kin.
Members of the Athens Volunteer Fire Department, the East River Volunteer Fire Department, the Princeton Rescue Squad and the Summers County Rescue Squad were dispatched to the scene.
