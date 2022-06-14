BLUEFIELD — A helicopter was dispatched Monday evening after a single-vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 77 near the East River Mountain Tunnel.
The crash was reported about 7:14 p.m. at mile marker two on I-77 southbound near the East River Mountain Tunnel, according to a dispatcher with Mercer County 911.
Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment, firefighters with Green-Valley Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad were dispatched to the scene.
Both the northbound and southbound traffic on I-77 was shut down until the helicopter ambulance could land and then take off. The helicopter departed at about 8:38 p.m.
Troopers investigating the crash were not immediately available for comment Monday evening.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
