CHARLESTON — No Omicron variant has yet to be detected in West Virginia, but Delta remains a threat with a possible second surge on the horizon.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Tuesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that “all signs are showing COVID-19 is spreading in West Virginia,” with virtually all cases the Delta variant.
“We are very, very concerned about what is coming the next month to two months,” he said of more cases as cold weather sets in and people gather indoors. “We are starting to see more cases and more hospitalizations.”
Marsh also pointed to the RT value, which shows the rate of spread and has now risen to 1.09, with 1.0 being the threshold for an expected surge starting.
“This is higher than it has been since the peak of the last surge (in September),” he said.
West Virginia will likely follow the pattern being experienced in cold weather states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota as the weather gets colder, he said. “There has been a substantial increase in these states,” and that increase continues.
According to national media reports, all states are seeing an increase in cases as the daily positive case count is back above 100,000, the highest it’s been since September.
Marsh said with the state crossing the 5,000 COVID-related death mark Tuesday, at 5,021, West Virginia now has the third most deaths per 100,000 population in the country.
“These deaths are occurring largely in people who are not vaccinated or have not actively gone to get their booster,” he said, adding that all vaccines lose their potency without a booster.
The rise in cases could challenge state hospitals, he said, as the number of COVID-related cases increased to 595 Tuesday, with 206 in ICUs and 111 on ventilators.
As a comparison, in July only 52 COVID patients were in state hospitals with 17 in ICUs and 6 on ventilators.
Hospitals will be even more challenged now with a surge because “staffing is much less available than in the past,” he added.
Marsh also urged parents to have their children vaccinated, with more than 25 percent of new cases now in the under 18 age group.
“Children need to be vaccinated…” he said, adding that they can spread COVID as easily as an adult.
Although whether the Omicron variant is as dangerous as the Delta variant has not yet been determined, Marsh said it is a concern.
“We know Omicron is coming,” he said, pointing to its spread around the world and country of apparent origin, South Africa, is now is seeing 74 percent of new cases the Omicron variant.
The variant had been detected in 19 states as of Monday.
“We know we have several dozen cases and we’re following them closely,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director. “And we are every day hearing about more and more probable cases so that number is likely to rise,”
The number of active cases of COVID in the state stood at 8,249 on Tuesday after falling below 5,000 on Nov. 21.
Justice said that “without any question,” numbers in hospitals will continue to rise, especially with the low booster rate among those 50 and older.
Although 71.3 percent of the 50 and over age group are fully vaccinated, only 26 percent have gotten booster shots.
“You are not protected,” he said of the gradual decease in the vaccines’ effectiveness and the increased number of fully vaccinated in hospitals. “How in the world if you are 50 years of age … if you are fully vaccinated … can you not run to get your booster?”
Justice said he does not know of “anything that could be more foolish than not going to get your booster shot.”
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, also urged residents to get a flu shot.
She said recently a new COVID surge and a bad flu season could create a “twindemic” situation.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.