BLUEFIELD — Mercer County reported one more COVID-related death on Monday, bringing the total to 189, as the number of positive cases continues to rise.
According to the state DHHR (Department of Health of Human Services), an 87-year-old man’s death was reported and new cases during the previous seven days stood at 327, reflecting a gradual increase in recent days.
On the state County Alert System map, Mercer County remains in the red. No county in the state was in the green Monday, with the majority in red or orange.
The number of active cases in the state rose above 8,000 once again, after dipping below 6,000 early last week.
Increasing case numbers are also being reflected in state hospital statistics.
After experiencing steady declines after the peak of the Delta variant surge in September, numbers have being rising once again.
On Monday, 585 COVID-related hospitalizations (up from 498 on Nov. 25) were reported by the DHHR with 201 in ICUs (up from 167 on Nov. 20) and 103 on ventilators (up from 87 on Nov. 16).
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said last week the vast majority of those cases are the Delta variant, and about 90 percent of patients who die are unvaccinated.
Marsh has also cautioned about the Omicron variant, which on Monday was reported in 17 states.
However, national health officials have said the variant may not pose as much danger as initially feared.
“Though it’s too early to really make any definitive statements about it, thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” public health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, adding he is also confident existing vaccines will bring “some degree, and maybe a considerable degree, of protection against the omicron variant, if, in fact, it starts to take hold in a dominant way in this country.”
Marsh said the worry remains the Delta variant, and of particular concern is the colder weather and indoor gatherings and how that will impact spread.
“We do know is that COVID remains very active and it is ultimately important for us to make sure that we are vaccinating all of our population fully and boosting the part of our population that is eligible,” Marsh said last week, adding that protection is through the vaccine.
“The time is now for all of us to act very aggressively; to protect ourselves, protect our hospitals, and protect everybody in West Virginia,” he said. “Particularly for West Virginians 50 and older, it’s so important that you go get vaccinated.”
That includes the boosters, with only 235,427 booster shots given out of 872,690 fully vaccinated state residents as of Monday.
All health officials have emphasized the importance of boosters as the effectiveness of the vaccines wears off significantly after six months with Pfizer and Moderna and two months with Johnson & Johnson.
Bonnie Allen, interim administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said the department will be offering a COVID vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Princeton Rescue Squad Karen Persevati education center. The time will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses will be offered for those 12 years old and older. Booster shots for Pfizer and Moderna will be available for those 18 and older.
“We will have a children’s clinic separately in the near future,” Allen said of the 5 to 11 age group.
