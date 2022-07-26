BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield City Board meeting on Tuesday was done virtually because some board members have been exposed to COVID.
Mayor Ron Martin along with board members Vice Mayor Peter Taylor, Dr. Daniel Wells and Matt Knowles participated in the meeting on Zoom.
“Several people were exposed to COVID,” Martin said. “This is the safest way to do it (hold a meeting).”
City Manager Cecil Marson was out and did not participate in the meeting.
Limited business was conducted and related to passing the first reading of an ordinance to amend the city’s building code to conform to an updated state code; approval of an ordinance authorizing conveyance of three parcels of undeveloped land to the Municipal Land Bank to sell and be developed; approval of an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the city and the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA) to transfer property to BEDA so it can be disposed of; and approval of a Region I Midway Sewer Replacement project drawdown of $80,000.
Martin said a presentation related to the county’s expanded recycling program that was on the agenda will be rescheduled.
An executive session was also postponed until the meeting next month.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.