CHARLESTON — A trend of rising positive COVID cases among youth in the area continues.
In Mercer County, almost 24 percent, or 73, of the 317 new cases last week were between 5 and 15 years old, according to the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources).
In Monroe County, the percentage was even higher, with almost half of last week’s new cases, or 56 out of 126, between 5 and 15.
Of the 80 new cases confirmed last week in McDowell County, 26, or almost a third, were between 5 and 15.
Statewide, the percentage is smaller, with almost 1,200, or more than 17 percent, of the 6,977 new cases reported last week in the 5 to 15 age group.
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said recently symptoms in positive children are usually mild, but they can spread the virus to others just like an adult can.
Both Mercer and Monroe counties remain in the red on the state County Alert System COVID map and McDowell County is in orange.
The number of new cases in age groups has a negative correlation with the vaccine rate. Those in age groups with higher vaccination rates see fewer new cases.
In the 51 and older age group, almost 2,000 new cases were reported last week of the 6,977 total, or just over 28 percent.
The rest, or 72 percent, were age 50 and below.
About 60 percent of the 51-60 age range are fully vaccinated, with 72 percent in the 61-70 group and 76 percent of those 71 and over.
The lowest vaccination rate is kids between 5 and 11, a statistic not yet available on the DHHR dashboard, with 37 percent of the 12-15 group fully vaccinated, 42 percent of the 21-25 year olds, 39 percent of those 26 to 30, 46 percent in the 31 to 40 group and 53 percent in the 41 to 50 age category.
Hospitalizations also reflect the impact of COVID on those unvaccinated, with more than 80 percent of COVID patients unvaccinated, and 88 percent of patients in ICUs and 87 percent of those on ventilators unvaccinated.
Of the 885,581 state residents who are fully vaccinated, 286,051 have received a booster shot, as of Monday.
State officials keep urging residents to get boosters because the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines falls sharply six months after the first two doses and only two months after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Gov. Jim Justice said last week there is “nothing more important” for anyone to do than to get a booster if ready for one.
The Mercer County Health Department is sponsoring a vaccine clinic today at the Princeton Rescue Squad Preservati Education Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for those age 12 and above. No appointment is necessary.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
