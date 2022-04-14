A story on Bluefield considering allowing ATV traffic in the city that was published Wednesday should have identified one of the speakers at the City Board meeting, Todd Irwin, as owner of Trail 10 Pub and Grill in Bramwell.
Correction
Charles Boothe
