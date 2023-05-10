A story published Wednesday about a bill that would extend some provisions of Title 42 for two years at the southern border should have said that Sen. Joe Manchin introduced the bill with Senators Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ari., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on Thursday, May 4.

