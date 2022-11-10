An article in Thursday’s edition regarding Bluefield’s Christmas festivities and the Holiday of Lights included wrong dates for the walking, trolley rides and hayrides for the Holiday of Lights. The correct dates when those are offered from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. are December 11, December 20, and January 1, 2023.

Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you