TAZEWELL, Va. — An increase for water and sewer rates by the Tazewell County Public Service Authority include an increase of four percent for nine months of this year and three percent for the following five consecutive years, not three percent this year and four percent the following years, as previously reported in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
A public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Tazewell County Public Service Authority Building at 168 Tazewell Mall Circle in Tazewell, Va. The authority will hear comments concerning a six-year schedule of water and sewer rate increases beginning Sept. 1 this year.
