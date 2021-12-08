Kristy Lee Asbury, 32, of Rock was indicted by the February 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury on charges including conspiracy and gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. Asbury was not indicted on charges of first-degree sexual assault, sexual assault by a parent, guardian custodian or person of trust to a child or malicious assault as reported in the Dec. 7 edition of the Daily Telegraph.
CORRECTION Kristy Lee Asbury charges
