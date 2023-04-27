49th Annual Coppinger Invitational Baseball Tournament

Friday, April 21

at Hunnicutt Field, Princeton

Woodrow 10, Graham 0

Tazewell 13, Princeton 8

at Bowen Field, Bluefield

Richlands 6, PikeView 5

Marion 14, Bluefield 1

Saturday, April 22

at Hunnicutt Field, Princeton

3:30 p.m. — Woodrow 8, PikeView 1

6 p.m. — Marion 13, Princeton 7

at Bowen Field, Bluefield

3:30 p.m.—Graham 7, Richlands 4

6 p.m. — Tazewell 5, Bluefield 3

Tuesday, April 25

at Bowen Field, Bluefield

5 p.m. — PikeView 6, Graham 3

7 p.m. — Tazewell 11, Marion 10, 11 innings

Wednesday, April 26

at Bowen Field, Bluefield

5 p.m.— Woodrow 9, Richlands 8

7 p.m. —Princeton 14, Bluefield 4

Thursday, April 27

at Hunnicutt Field, Princeton

5 p.m. — 3rd place game, Marion vs. Richlands

Friday, April 28

No games to be played due to bad weather forecast

Saturday, April 29

at Bowen Field, Bluefield

10 a.m. — 7th place game, Bluefield vs. Graham

12:30 p.m. — Championship game, Tazewell vs. Woodrow Wilson

at Hunnicutt Field, Princeton

11 a.m. — 5th place game, PikeView vs, Princeton

