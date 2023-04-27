49th Annual Coppinger Invitational Baseball Tournament
Friday, April 21
at Hunnicutt Field, Princeton
Woodrow 10, Graham 0
Tazewell 13, Princeton 8
at Bowen Field, Bluefield
Richlands 6, PikeView 5
Marion 14, Bluefield 1
Saturday, April 22
at Hunnicutt Field, Princeton
3:30 p.m. — Woodrow 8, PikeView 1
6 p.m. — Marion 13, Princeton 7
at Bowen Field, Bluefield
3:30 p.m.—Graham 7, Richlands 4
6 p.m. — Tazewell 5, Bluefield 3
Tuesday, April 25
at Bowen Field, Bluefield
5 p.m. — PikeView 6, Graham 3
7 p.m. — Tazewell 11, Marion 10, 11 innings
Wednesday, April 26
at Bowen Field, Bluefield
5 p.m.— Woodrow 9, Richlands 8
7 p.m. —Princeton 14, Bluefield 4
Thursday, April 27
at Hunnicutt Field, Princeton
5 p.m. — 3rd place game, Marion vs. Richlands
Friday, April 28
No games to be played due to bad weather forecast
Saturday, April 29
at Bowen Field, Bluefield
10 a.m. — 7th place game, Bluefield vs. Graham
12:30 p.m. — Championship game, Tazewell vs. Woodrow Wilson
at Hunnicutt Field, Princeton
11 a.m. — 5th place game, PikeView vs, Princeton
