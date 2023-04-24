49th Annual Coppinger Baseball Tournament

Pool A

Bluefield, Tazewell, Princeton, Marion

Pool B

PikeView, Richlands, Woodrow Wilson, Graham

Friday, April 21

at Hunnicutt Field, Princeton

Woodrow 10, Graham 0

Tazewell 13, Princeton 8

at Bowen Field, Bluefield

Richlands 6, PikeView 5

Marion 14, Bluefield 1

Saturday, April 22

at Hunnicutt Field, Princeton

3:30 p.m. — Woodrow 8, PikeView 1

6 p.m. — Marion 13, Princeton 7

at Bowen Field, Bluefield

3:30 p.m.—Graham 7, Richlands 4

6 p.m. — Tazewell 5, Bluefield 3

Tuesday, April 25

at Bowen Field, Bluefield

5 p.m. — Graham vs. PikeView

7 p.m. — Marion vs. Tazewell

Wednesday, April 26

at Bowen Field, Bluefield

5 p.m.— Richlands vs. Woodrow

7 p.m. — Bluefield vs. Princeton

Thursday, April 27

at Hunnicutt Field, Princeton

5 p.m. — 7th place game

7 p.m — 5th place game

Friday, April 28

at Bowen Field, Bluefield

5 p.m. — 3rd place game

7 p.m. — Championship

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you