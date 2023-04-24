49th Annual Coppinger Baseball Tournament
Pool A
Bluefield, Tazewell, Princeton, Marion
Pool B
PikeView, Richlands, Woodrow Wilson, Graham
Friday, April 21
at Hunnicutt Field, Princeton
Woodrow 10, Graham 0
Tazewell 13, Princeton 8
at Bowen Field, Bluefield
Richlands 6, PikeView 5
Marion 14, Bluefield 1
Saturday, April 22
at Hunnicutt Field, Princeton
3:30 p.m. — Woodrow 8, PikeView 1
6 p.m. — Marion 13, Princeton 7
at Bowen Field, Bluefield
3:30 p.m.—Graham 7, Richlands 4
6 p.m. — Tazewell 5, Bluefield 3
Tuesday, April 25
at Bowen Field, Bluefield
5 p.m. — Graham vs. PikeView
7 p.m. — Marion vs. Tazewell
Wednesday, April 26
at Bowen Field, Bluefield
5 p.m.— Richlands vs. Woodrow
7 p.m. — Bluefield vs. Princeton
Thursday, April 27
at Hunnicutt Field, Princeton
5 p.m. — 7th place game
7 p.m — 5th place game
Friday, April 28
at Bowen Field, Bluefield
5 p.m. — 3rd place game
7 p.m. — Championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.