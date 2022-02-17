BLUEFIELD — Marquez Cooper fired up 25 points and the Bluefield State men’s basketball captured their seventh win of the season to Washington Adventist University, 102-96 on Wednesday night in Ned Shott Gym.
Cooper shot 10-for-14 from the field and added five rebounds. Kesean Robinson had a season-high of 24 points on 12-of-16 shooting, also adding six rebounds and five steals.
Jordan Hinds and Desmond Freeman both added 12 points for the Big Blue. Hinds added five rebounds.
Hirotaka Ohashi added 11 points and seven assists. Landry Palata had six blocks and collected 10 rebounds.
Bluefield State took an early six-point lead against the Shock when at the 17-minute mark, Cooper got the steal and Robinson added two with a layup in the paint.
The Shock responded and went on to tie it up 6-6 on with a layup by Devon Flowers. Ohashi quickly brought it down and got the assists to Hinds who finished to put the Big Blue back in the lead.
The Big Blue took a 20-point lead by Freeman’s old-fashioned 3-pointer at the 10-minute mark. The home team didn’t let up the remainder of the first half, going into the break with a 52-35 lead.
Bluefield State e continued to add to their lead at the start of the second half. The Shock started creeping back within 10 of the Big Blue when Jaaden Newell fouled to send Mastadi Pitt to the line for two, 99-90.
With 40 seconds left in regulation Freeman drew the foul to go to the line, sinking one of his two free throws. Bluefield State sustained its lead on the free throw line. The team went 22 of 30 on free throws for the game.
Bluefield State overcame Washington Adventist’s slight 49-43 advantage on the boards.
The Big Blue will travel to Emory and Henry College on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
