BRIDGEPORT — Following week seven action around the Mountain East Conference, the league office announced its weekly football awards on Monday afternoon. Concord running back Thurlow Wilkins was named the MEC Offensive Player of the Week, while West Liberty defensive lineman Cameron Rice was honored as the Defensive Player of the Week. Notre Dame kicker Cameron Shirkey completed the week seven honors as the MEC Special Teams Player of the Week.
The MEC Football Player of the Week awards are presented by The Health Plan.
Wilkins, from Avon Park, Fla., rushed for 279 yards and four touchdowns in Concord’s high-scoring 68-60 victory over Charleston on Saturday afternoon. He averaged 10.3 yards per carry on 27 carries and had touchdown runs of 41-, 39-, 16-, 59-yards. Wilkins’ rushing total was the third-highest in Concord history and was also the eighth-highest total in Mountain East Conference history. He was also the first Concord back to rush for four touchdowns since 2014.
Rice, from Morgantown, led the Hilltopper defense on Thursday night with seven total tackles (five solo), including four for losses and two sacks. Rice also recorded a strip-sack against Fairmont State that was recovered by teammate Zach Dixon and returned for a touchdown. As a team, the Hilltopper defense created five turnovers and stopped the Falcons in the redzone three times during the victory.
Shirkey, from Bloom Carroll, Ohio, was 5-for-5 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals as Notre Dame College picked up a 41-9 win over West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday. Shirkey kicked a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter, before adding a career-long 46 yard field goal in the fourth quarter to put up Notre Dame’s final points of the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.