BRIDGEPORT — Senior pitcher Andrew Neff of the Concord University baseball team has been tabbed as the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Week, presented by The Health Plan, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
Neff, a native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, earns the award after his performance against Frostburg State Saturday afternoon where he improved to 3-1 on the season.
After coming out of the bullpen with no outs in the first innings, Neff allowed just two runs on seven hits while striking out six over the next seven innings as he recorded all 21 outs in the game. Neff needed just 83 pitches to navigate the FSU lineup. Of the seven hits he allowed, only one was for extra bases.
Neff surrendered a two-run home run in the second inning, but settled in to retire nine of the next 12 batters he faced in the contest.
West Virginia State’s Ryan Kay was the MEC Player of the Week.
After sweep Fairmont State Monday, CU puts its four-game winning streak up against Notre Dame 1 p.m. Saturday.
