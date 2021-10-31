ATHENS — Concord University senior Issac Prather has been selected to compete in the 38th Annual Global Pitch Competition conducted by The Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization, Inc. He is competing with Star Gaze Glamping, a luxury camping experience.
Issac is from Summersville and is majoring in recreation and tourism management, and minoring in business administration and entrepreneurship.
He is one of the top 100 students selected for the competition from among several hundred applicants. According to The Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization, “This highly selective competition highlights some of the brightest minds in collegiate entrepreneurship – congratulations to the top 100 participants!”
Finals for the competition will be held in Tampa, Fla., Oct. 28-30 where 20-semi-finalists will present their ideas in the quest for the $15,000 prize pool.
“I am beyond excited for Issac to have this opportunity. Just the experience alone is thrilling. I can’t wait to see how well he competes,” stated Dr. Angela Addair, Director of Entrepreneurial Studies.
Issac’s pitch for Star Gaze Glamping is on YouTube.
Issac is no stranger to the business idea pitch competition arena nor to landing in the winner’s circle. This spring, he won 3rd place and $1,000 in the West Virginia Innovation and Business Model Competition Statewide Finals hosted by Marshall University with his product EZ Lube. When he competed in Concord’s 3rd Annual Business Plan Competition, also held this spring, he took the top honors and an $800 prize, again with EZ Lube. Issac also won the popular vote and $300 in the CU event.
