GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fifth-year senior infielder Anthony Stehlin of the Concord University baseball team has been awarded a Rawlings Gold Glove by the American Baseball Coaches’ Association, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.
Stehlin, a native of Woodbridge, Virginia, fielded .989 from his shortstop position as he earned the national award at shortstop for the 2022 season. In 173 chances at shortstop, Stehlin only committed two errors as he had 63 putouts and 108 assists on the infield while adding three assists when he served as Concord’s closer on the mound. After back-to-back errors in the fourth and fifth games of the season, Stehlin finished the spring with a 48-game errorless streak as he was perfect in the field during Mountain East Conference play.
In the final 48 games of the season, Stehlin was involved in a defensive out in 43 games, including being involved in five or more outs 13 times.
Since the 2019 season, Stehlin served as Concord’s everyday shortstop. He finished his career fielding .975 over 528 chances, committing only 13 errors and never more than six in a season. Along with his 48-game errorless streak this season, he put together an impressive run of just one error in the final 19 games of 2019, was errorless in the 10 games played during the shortened 2020 season and had just two errors in the final 25 games in 2021.
Stehlin is the seventh gold glove winner in the history of Concord baseball, but the first since Joey Miller at first base in 2013. Donovan Huffer and Keith Morrisroe repeated as gold glover at shortstop for CU in 2010 and 2011.
Stehlin joins some prestigious company as the first Atlantic Region Gold Glove winner since Millersville catcher Mitch Stoltzfus in 2017.
The rest of the Division II Gold Glove Team was made up of Conner Fiene (catcher/Wayne State College), Garrett McGowan (first base/Pittsburg State), Ryon Knowles (second base/Cal Poly Pomona), Tate Wallat (third base/St. Cloud State), Jordan Lala (outfield/Tampa), Crews Taylor (outfield/North Georgia), Spencer Nelson (outfield/Grand Valley State) and Spencer Walker (pitcher/Quincy).
