ATHENS — The Concord University women’s volleyball team starts the season at the Queens Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina August 26-27, looking to build on last season’s 9-7 overall finis,
In that the Mountain Lions concluded the 2021 campaign by winning four of its last six matches, there is cause for some optimism. In Thursday’s Mountain East South Conference preseason poll ranked Concord fourth. West Virginia State —a team that made the NCAA Tournament last season — topped the poll at No. 1 with eight first place votes.
Concord returning sophomore outside hitter Hannah Steele was voted to the All-MEC Freshman Team as well as All-MEC Honorable Mention in her debut season as she collected 324 kills and hit .206. Concord concluded 2021 by winning four of its last six matches, including a thrilling five-set victory over Glenville State to close the campaign.
Along with Steele, who finished top 10 in the MEC in kills last season, the Mountain Lions return senior middle hitter Amber Hall who hit .298, good enough for ninth in the league, and racked up 223 kills last season. Fifth-year senior defensive specialist Kelli Ellison notched 444 digs which was sixth in the MEC in 2021. Junior setter Kristin Lough recorded 259 assists as the secondary setter for the Mountain Lions, but will move into a more prominent role with the graduation of Imani Rodgers.
Junior middle hitter Csayjah Whitelow and sophomore outside hitter Gracie Brackney combined for 92 kills last year.
Sophomore defensive specialist Kaylee Spees played in all but one match in her first collegiate season as she collected 198 digs. Other returners for CU are junior outside hitter Kennedi Plymal, sophomore outside hitter Kylea Pollinger and junior right side Shayla Short.
Head coach Kate Dillon who starts her 14th season at Concord, welcomes four freshmen to this year’s roster. A pair of Virginia high school standouts, setter Kenzee Chaffin (Riner, Virginia/Floyd County) and Logan Newberry (Glade Spring, Virginia/Patrick Henry), along with right side Maddie Bohan (Big Chimney, Herbert Hoover) and outside hitter Emma Boland (Greenville, Pennsylvania/Reynolds) are the first-year players new to the program.
Dillon also added junior middle hitter Kyndra Pilant to the roster. Pilant has spent her first two years at Concord focusing solely on basketball, but was a two-sport standout at Magnolia High School in New Martinsville.
Concord will host the Fourth Annual Concord Classic September 1-3 as it plays Virginia-Wise, Indiana (Pa.), California (Pa.) and West Georgia. The Mountain Lions travel to Seton Hill for four matches September 9-10. The MEC slate begins Sept. 20 versus West Virginia State. Concord plays 16 conference matches that will wrap up at Glenville State on Nov. 4.
