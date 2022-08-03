ATHENS — The Concord University women’s soccer team has been pegged 12th in the United Soccer Coaches’ Division II Preseason Poll that was released Tuesday afternoon.
Concord finished the 2021 campaign ranked 12th in the final USC National Poll.
Grand Valley State, Saint Rose, Dallas Baptist, Lenoir-Rhyne and Seattle Pacific were the top five ranked teams. Central Missouri, Lee, UC-Colorado Springs, Bemidji State and Western Washington occupied spots six through ten. Flagler was the only other team ahead of Concord.
The Mountain Lions finished last fall with a record of 20-1-3 and made the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II National Tournament before falling to eventual national runner-up, Saint Rose.
Concord was the only Mountain East Conference team ranked in the top 25. Kutztown (13th) and West Chester (16th) were other Atlantic Region teams voted in the national poll. Bloomsburg received votes in the top 25.
Concord opens up the 2022 season at home against Gannon at 1 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex in Beckley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.