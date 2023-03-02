BRIDGEPORT — Freshman forward Abbie Smith and junior guard Jaisah Smith of the Concord University women’s basketball team have been voted to the All-Mountain East Conference Teams as the league office released its postseason awards Monday afternoon.
Abbie Smith was tabbed to the All-MEC Second Team while Jaisah Smith earned All-MEC Honorable Mention.
Abbie Smith, a native of Little Hocking, Ohio, led the Mountain Lions in scoring during the regular season as she posted 13.1 points per game. She ranked top 10 in the MEC in field-goal percentage (third/54.3), free-throw percentage (sixth/78.2), blocks per game (sixth/0.9) and rebounding (eighth/7.9).
She finished 17th in points. Over the 28-game regular season, Smith tallied eight double-doubles. She threw in 25 points in her third collegiate game at Bluefield State. In a road win against Notre Dame, Smith went for 13 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. She scored in double figures 24 times during her freshman season.
Jaisah Smith filled up the box score on a nightly basis as she posted 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor and 79.8 percent at the foul line. The Bluefield native finished top 10 in the conference in foul shooting (fourth) and steals (ninth). She was just outside the top 10 in assists (12th).
Smith set the program record for single-game steals by tallying eight against Alderson Broaddus January 28. It was part of a 14-point, 11-rebound, six-assists and eight-steal performance. Smith scored at least 15 points in eight of the final 13 games of the season, including a season-best 25 points versus Glenville State Saturday.
Glenville State’s Breanna Campbell was the MEC Player of the Year while her head coach Kim Stephens was the conference coach of the year.
Emilee Weakley of Frostburg State was the MEC Freshman of the Year.
