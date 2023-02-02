ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team picked up a third straight win with a 77-57 victory over Frostburg State Wednesday night in a Mountain East Conference contest at the Carter Center.
A three-pointer from graduate guard Maggie Guynn halfway through the third quarter jumpstarted a 14-4 run to end the third period. The triple pushed Concord (8-12, 6-9 MEC) ahead 43-42, but Frostburg State (5-16, 3-12 MEC) answered with a bucket on the next possession. Out of the media timeout, the Mountain Lions scored six straight before the Bobcats scored with 1:24 remaining in the period.
Two free throws from junior guard Maddie Ratcliff pushed the lead to five points, and fellow junior guard Jaisah Smith capped the quarter with a three-pointer in the final 40 seconds.
A layup from freshman forward Abbie Smith pushed the lead to 10 points, 60-50, and back-to-back three-pointers from Guynn and junior guard Nakaila Gray extended the lead — and run — to 66-50 with 4:58 remaining.
FSU never got closer than 15 points for the remainder of the game.
CU came out slow as it only scored eight points in the first quarter, but exploded for 23 points in each of the next three quarters. Concord’s first lead of the game did not come until the 1:17 mark of the first half when graduate forward Alexis Phillips hit one of three three-pointers in the game to give the Mountain Lions a 28-26 edge.
Concord took a 31-30 lead into halftime.
Five of the seven lead changes for the game came in the opening minutes of the third quarter before the spurt from the Mountain Lions.
J. Smith just missed her second straight double-double as she scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting to go with nine rebounds. She added five assists and three steals.
Guynn went for 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting that included three three-pointers. Phillips was a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range as part of her 11 points.
A. Smith recorded 14 points.
Concord shot 56.6 percent in the second half, and was 45.0 percent (27-for-60) for the game.
The Mountain Lions owned a 45-32 edge on the boards as it limited FSU to 36.1 percent shooting (22-for-61).
Concord travels to Fairmont State 2 p.m. game on Saturday.
