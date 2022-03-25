PIPESTEM — The Concord University women’s golf team placed second at the Concord Invite Thursday afternoon at Pipestem State Park.
The Mountain Lions had a team score of 347 which was a season-best for both the fall and spring campaigns.
Senior Melinda Goda tied her season-best score with a 79 Thursday afternoon. She finished in in a tie for second at seven-over par. Goda and individual medalist Kendall Wall from Glenville State had the best score on par 4s at 4.2.
Sophomore Mary Denny finished two strokes off Goda’s pace with an 81, good enough for fourth. Denny tied for the round lead with the most pars at 11. The 81 was also a career-best collegiate round for the Mount Hope, West Virginia native.
Junior Gretchen Carr fired off a career-best 87 Thursday afternoon as she finished seventh. Fellow junior Taylor Bohan was 14th with a 100. and sophomore Kayleigh Baisden scored 122 to place 16th.
Glenville State won the team competition with a score of 328. and Wall edged out Goda and teammate Libby Ward by two strokes to win the match.
Concord plays in the MEC Spring Classic next week.
in Charleston, West Virginia Monday and Tuesday for the Mountain East Conference Spring Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.