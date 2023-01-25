SOUTH EUCLID, OHIO — The Concord University women’s basketball team ended the first half on an 12-2 scoring run as it coasted to a 67-50 win over Notre Dame at Murphy Gymnasium Wednesday night in a Mountain East Conference.
Leading by six points, 26-20, after Notre Dame (5-14, 4-9 MEC) made a layup with 4:17 remaining in the first half, the Mountain Lions (6-13, 4-9 MEC) limited the Falcons for the remainder of the half.
Graduate guard Maggie Guynn and junior guard Jaisah Smith combined for the first 10 points before senior guard Jazz Blankenship ran out for a layup in the final 15 seconds of the first half to push CU up 16 at the break.
Leading 40-25 in the third, Concord broke off an 8-0 spurt to take the lead to a then game-high 23 points. Back-to-back three-pointers from Guynn and Blankenship took the lead back to 23 points before NDC cut the margin to 54-33 after 30 minutes.
The lead grew to as much as 24 points, 57-33, two minutes into the fourth quarter after the only basket of the game from junior guard Nakaila Gray.
The Falcons got as close as 14 points, but never threatened CU in the final eight minutes.
The Mountain Lions jumped out to a 15-7 edge, but watched Notre Dame finish the first quarter on a 6-0 run.
Guynn netted a game-best 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Blankenship used three three-pointers to get to 15 points. The duo combined for all five of Concord’s three-pointers. Freshman forward Abbie Smith collected a double-double of 13 points and a career-best 18 rebounds.
J. Smith and graduate forward Alexis Phillips both sniffed double-doubles. J. Smith scored nine points and added seven assists. Phillips had the same line, but with nine points and seven rebounds.
The Mountain Lions dominated the rebounds as it outboarded NDC, 52-21. Offensively, Concord shot 47.4 percent from the field, and on the defensive end held the Falcons to 27.3 percent.
Concord University returns to the Carter Center as it hosts Alderson Broaddus 2 p.m. Saturday.
