BUCKHANNON — The Concord University women’s soccer team scored four goals in the second half as it eased its way to a 5-1 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference tilt at Cebe Ross Field.
With limited offense in the first half for both teams, freshman midfielder Jessica Neville scored for Concord (3-2, 1-2 MEC) in the 31st minute on just the game’s fourth shot attempt.
The goal was set up by redshirted freshman midfielder Reeanna Cook and fifth-year senior forward Leah Foster. For Foster, it was her 128th career point moving her within five points of breaking the program record.
Concord broke through for two goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half. Sophomore forward Jayme Millard scored the first of her three goals in the 59th minute before junior defender Olivia Bekeleski found the back of the net for the second straight game just over 90 seconds later. Both goals were unassisted.
Millard’s second goal came in the 72nd minute as sophomore midfielder Leah Fleming assisted on her first goal of the season.
Wesleyan (1-4, 1-2 MEC) scored off a corner kick in the 85th minute before Millard finished off her hat trick in the 87th minute off a Concord corner that was assisted by freshman midfielder Hannah Case.
Millard becomes the seventh different Concord player with a hat trick under head coach Luke Duffy, a tenure that dates back to 2016.
Concord owned a 15-3 advantage in total shots. Foster and Millard both accounted for three shots on target.
The Mountain Lions finish up a two-game road trip 1 p.m. Sunday against Charleston.
