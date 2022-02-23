INSTITUTE — The Concord University women’s basketball team outlasted West Virginia State in overtime, 101-95, Wednesday night in a Mountain East Conference contest at the Walker Convocation Center.
Concord (20-9, 13-8 MEC) led 85-79 with 54 seconds remaining in regulation after fifth-year senior forward Riley Fitzwater went 1-of-2 at the foul line — the Mountain Lions’ last points of regulation. West Virginia State tied the game with 11 seconds left.
Concord held WVSU to three points over the first half of the overtime period, leading 92-89 with 2:30 remaining. The next four points went points went to Concord on a jumper from sophomore guard Jaisah Smith and a pair of free throws from senior guard Gracie Robinson.
Including Robinson’s two free throws with 47 seconds left, the Mountain Lions went 7-of-8 at the foul line to close the game for the six-point win.
Riley Fitzwater paced six players in double figures as she went for 24 points and 13 rebounds. Smith just missed the 20-point mark with 19 points and a career-high tying seven assists.
Senior guard Maggie Guynn tossed in 10 of her 16 points after halftime as she added eight boards.
Junior guard Jazz Blankenship was a key spark to Concord’s third-quarter surge as she dumped in eight of her 13 points in the period. Robinson netted 12 points and sophomore guard Maddie Ratcliff came off the bench with 11 points and a career-best three blocks.
The Mountain Lions travel to face undefeated and nationally-ranked No. 1 Glenville State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
