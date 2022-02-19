ATHENS — The last opportunity to see five Concord University basketball players compete on their home court in Athens comes Saturday when the Mountain Lions host Davis & Elkins College in the final home games of the regular season.
Riley Fitzwater and Gracie Robinson will bow out of the Carter Center following game one, after which the men’s program will deploy Brandon Kennedy, Matt Weir and Daniel Rahama for the last time on the Christie-Cox Court.
Discussing Rahama, Weir and Kennedy at a press conference earlier this week, CU men’s head coach Todd May said, “All three of those guys have been great leaders for us. Glad we had them, this year. I’m going to miss ‘em.”
Looking beyond Saturday at two road games left on the schedule, May said, “But we’ve still got a few more games. We’re not ready to send them on their way quite yet.”
Fitzwater, playing her fifth season in maroon and gray, is the current career leader in all NCAA women’s basketball, regardless of division, in rebounds (1,501), blocks (519), double-doubles (77) and field-goal accuracy (68.5%).
Robinson, known as one of the scrappiest guards in the Mountain East Conference, has been part of 70 wins in her 97 games for CU. Academically, she is closing in on finishing a master’s degree in business and is already a licensed real estate agent.
Concord assistant coach Tesla Southcott said the two “have had such an impact on our program, (on the court) and off the floor as well. … I can’t thank them enough for all that they’ve given us.”
Southcott was pinch hitting for head coach Kenny Osborne, who had to report for jury duty on Tuesday morning. She said, “Saturday will be very emotional, I think, for Coach Oz, myself, and the girls as well. When you get as close as we are, as a team and as a program, it’s always a special day.”
When the whistle blows, the Athenians look to pick up conference wins over the Senators and build up steam for the upcoming Mountain East Conference tournament.
The CU women (18-9) will be looking for their fourth straight victory when they take on Davis & Elkins (6-18), which is 2-8 on the road this season. Concord’s men (12-13) is seeking to win its third consecutive game against D&E (6-19), a team that has lost nine straight.
“Hopefully, this is the start of something,” May said. “In the past, our Concord teams have always made a push here at the end of February, and I hope that trend continues.”
“I like where we’re at offensively,” the men’s mentor said, then added, “It’s going to come down to defense. When it gets into late February (and) March here, it’s about getting stops, and our guys have bought into that.”
Southcott said about the women’s team from Davis & Elkins, “They have one of the candidates for freshman of the year in Dream Cherry. She is a huge on-the-ball, great defender. But with the ball in her hands, she’s very crafty and capable of a lot of things.”
Concord will try defensively “to try to keep her off rhythm,” Southcott said.
The Lady Senators also have a 6-foot-3 center, Marissa Berlin, to match up against Fitzwater. Berlin is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game, fourth best in the MEC. Fitzwater’s 12.2 rebounds per outing is second in the league.
“They have a lot of different elements,” Southcott said. “I think we’ve got to make sure that we change defenses, and hold Cherry out of the comfort zone. But I think, as long as we rebound, and keep the boards inside our favor, I think it’ll be all right, here.”
Both the CU women and men took road wins at West Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday. In the women’s game, Concord shot 45.6% from the field and 23 of its 26 field goals started with assists.
“I feel like we’re playing our best basketball (of) this season,” Southcott said.
In the men’s game at Wesleyan, the Athens squad made 13 of 24 attempts from 3-point range and connected on half of its field-goal tries overall. Jordan Wooden had a career-high 23 points for CU.
• • •
The Mountain East Conference tournament is scheduled for March 2-6 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
If the Concord women hold on to the No. 5 seed or better, they will not have to play on the first day of the tourney.
The Concord men are sixth in the 12-school conference, a position that would land their first tournament game on March 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.