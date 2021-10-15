ATHENS — The Concord University volleyball team lost in three sets to Wheeling, 25-15, 25-11, 25-16, Friday night in a Mountain East Conference match at the Carter Center.
After Wheeling (15-4, 6-0 MEC) opened up the match on a 5-0 run, the Mountain Lions (4-10, 1-5 MEC) countered with a 7-4 run to get back to within 9-7. Senior setter Imani Rodgers had two services aces and a kill while freshman outside hitter Hannah Steele contribute a pair of kills. The Cardinals, though, opened up a 16-8 lead on their way to a 10-point game win.
Similar to the opening game, Wheeling came out with a 7-2 spurt in the second set. Concord was only able to close within five points as Wheeling opened up a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Mountain Lions went point-for-point with Wheeling in the third game as a kill from senior outside hitter Jessica King and a WU error tied the set at 9-9.
Senior middle hitter Sheridan Herron provided momentum early in the game as well with three blocks and a kill. A kill from Steele kept Concord to within 14-12, but the Cardinals slowly pulled away to close the match.
Steele notched 12 kills while King chipped in five kills. Rodgers went for 27 assists. Herron tallied four kills and three of Concord’s five blocks.
Concord hosts West Liberty 11 a.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.