ATHENS — Concord University’s Master of Social Work program has been ranked among the Best Online Master’s in Social Work (MSW) Degree Programs by AcademicInfluence.com.
Concord is ranked #27 on the list of 30 U.S. schools by the online ranking site for higher education and is the only West Virginia institution recognized in this category.
“We are pleased to learn that AcademicInfluence.com has identified our program as one of the best online MSW programs,” stated Dr. Scott Inghram, MSW Director. “We pride ourselves on producing well-educated social workers who will surely make a difference in our communities.”
According to AcademicInfluence.com, the website utilizes “a team of academics and data scientists that has developed a machine-learning technology to identify and rank top academics and institutions based on influence in their fields of study.” The goal is to provide “an objective, non-gameable, influence-based ranking.”
For additional information please visit https://academicinfluence.com/rankings/online-degree/masters/social-work-msw
More about Concord’s Master of Social Work program may be found here: https://www.concord.edu/academics/graduate-programs/master-of-social-work.aspx
