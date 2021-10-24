ATHENS — Concord University eagerly welcomed alumni and friends back to campus for the 2021 Homecoming football game and festivities. Events were moved outdoors when possible or into larger gathering spaces to allow for social distancing. Even with extra precautions and the chance of rainy weather, Mountain Lions from near and far made their way back to “The Campus Beautiful.”
Concord alumni gathered at Pipestem Resort State Park for the annual golf tournament. Larry Proffitt, Freddie Conner, Danny Pennington, and Keith Bowling are the 2021 winners. CU After Hours on Friday night at the President’s house welcomed alumni and their families with free food and drinks to the acoustic sounds of Ryan Smith. The newest lifetime members of the Concord University Alumni Association were also pinned.
Saturday morning, the Athletic Department held its Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and breakfast for members and their families in the Jerry and Jean Beasley Student Center Ball Room. This year’s inductees include Evan Muscari (men’s golf), Amber Showalter Sabbatini (women’s basketball/track & field), Devin Smith (baseball), and Mike Spradling (football).
Across campus at University Point, Keg and Eggs invited tailgaters to eat a made-to-order omelet, drink local beer (provided by Weathered Ground Brewery in Ghent, W.Va. and Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company in Maxwelton, W.Va.), and groove to music by Derian Mills. A special tent was set up for the class of 1996 at University Point for their 25-year reunion. The class of 1971 celebrated its 50 year reunion at the President’s House.
Campus organizations took the field at half-time of Concord’s game against West Liberty, ready to see if their week of campaigning for votes paid off: Delta Zeta’s Stephanie Amick from Brandywine, ran with Tahun Kim from Busan, South Korea who represented the International Students Club; Alpha Sigma Alpha’s Regan Carpenter from Ripley, teamed up with Sigma Sigma Sigma’s Ashley Cooper from Browns Summit, N.C.; and Alpha Sigma Tau’s Phelicity Robinson from Nettie, joined Nu Zeta Chi’s Faith Porter from Man. With votes tallied, Alpha Sigma Tau’s Phelicity Robinson and Nu Zeta Chi’s Faith Porter were crowned 2021 Homecoming Royalty by President Kendra Boggess.
To wrap up the weekend, Concord’s Office of Advancement presented three awards to individuals for their continuous support of Concord. Dr. Charlotte Davis was presented the “Above and Beyond” award for her support of Concord Foundation projects and scholarship funds, campus events, and Concord students (both inside and outside the classroom). Teresa Frey was presented the “Volunteer of the Year” award for her willingness to help with special events, her service as an active member of the CUAA, and her continuous support to all things Concord. Dr. Brad Lane was presented the “Philanthropist of the Year” award. Not only is Dr. Lane the chairman of Concord’s Board of Governors and a devoted CU fan, he sponsors foundation events, supports the athletic department, and contributes to numerous campus projects and funds.
This year’s homecoming marks the beginning of events leading to Concord’s 150th anniversary on February 28, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.