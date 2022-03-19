ATHENS — Recipients of Concord University’s Presidential Excellence Award are being announced. This distinguished award honors Concord University students, faculty, staff and auxiliary staff who exemplify outstanding dedication and service, both on campus and in the community.
Concord President Kendra Boggess presented the awards during the President’s Ball, held the evening of February 26 in the Student Center Ballroom. The gala event was part of the University’s “150 Years of Concord” celebration.
The honorees include:
• Faculty — Mr. James Biggs, College of Professional and Liberal Studies, Department of Fine Arts, and Dr. Logan Browning, College of Professional and Liberal Studies, Department of Business;
• Classified Staff — Ms. Karen Phipps, Physical Plant, and Chief Mark Stella, CU Police Department;
• Non-Classified Staff — Mrs. Lindsey Byars, President’s Office, Mr. Mike Cox, Athletics, and Mr. Austin Clay, Esports;
• Auxiliary Staff — Ms. Peggy Christian, Aramark, and Ms. Hillary Williams, CU Foundation.
Student recipients include:
• Bayleigh Meadows, a senior from Cross Lanes, W.Va. Meadows is double majoring in Advertising/Graphic Design and Computer Information Systems with an emphasis in Web. Among her many leadership roles on campus are serving as the Board of Governors student representative and ombudsman for the Student Government Association.
• Issac Prather, a senior from Summersville, W.Va. Prather is majoring in Recreation and Tourism Management and minoring in Business Administration and Entrepreneurship. A highly decorated student athlete in track & field, Prather is also familiar with the winner’s circle in collegiate business plan competitions.
Each member of the University’s COVID Response Team was recognized with the Presidential Excellence Award for their untiring service during the pandemic. These honorees include: Mr. Bill Fraley, Student Affairs; Mr. Eric Jewell, Student Affairs/ Housing; Ms. Khalilah Workfield, Student Affairs/ Housing; Ms. Lauren Phillips, Student Affairs/ Housing; Ms. Rachel Gebhart, Student Affairs/ Housing; Ms. Ruthie Rhodes, Student Health Center; Ms. Jennifer Stull, Student Health Center; Ms. Amanda Cecil, Student Health Center; Dr. David Campbell, Department of Health Sciences; Dr. Sarah Beasley, Vice President of Student Affairs; and Mr. Dan Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Operations.
